ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Bucket's List Extra: 4 Fun Facts from "Station to Station" - Star Wars Resistance

December 16, 2019
December 16, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Learn about the design evolution of the Titan and more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “Station to Station.”

Titan concept artConcept art/turnarounds of the Colossus from Star Wars Resistance.

1. Similar in design.

Does the Titan look familiar? It should. The station shares the same basic shape and proportions of the Colossus, since it’s the same type of vessel. Plus, elements from other First Order ships and Star Wars Rebels' Imperial Skystrike Academy can also be seen in the Titan's design.

Titan hallway

2. Colossus to Titan.

Orignally, the Titan was to have the exact same geometry and layout as the Colossus, but there was some concern that it would be too confusing during the actual episode. So the Titan design was changed to a distinct First Order version to keep the ships similar, but still unique.

Kaz technician concept art Neeku technician concept artKaz and Neeku on Titan

3. Technician fashion.

We first saw Star Wars technicians wearing bright orange vests on the Coruscant engineers seen in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Three episode "Heroes on Both Sides." Here, Kaz and Neeku carry on that proud fashion legacy.

General Hux and Kaz

4. Hating on Hux.

"An earlier version of the story had Kaz forced to butter up Hux, appealing to his ego, in order to slip past him," Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group tells StarWars.com. "Instead, a slow seething anger towards him related to the Hosnian cataclysm was deemed to be more appropriate." 

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and is available on the DisneyNow app.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BucketsListExtra

Star Wars Resistance Bucket's List Extra Station to Station

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Andor Season 1

    November 25, 2022

    November 25, 2022

    Nov 25

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    The Stories Behind 5 Memorable Andor Props

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “An Indescribably Great Feeling”: Author Kristin Baver On Writing The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic

    November 8, 2022

    November 8, 2022

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “Heroes of Their Own Journeys”: Denise Gough and Kyle Soller Bring Complexity to Andor ’s Empire

    November 3, 2022

    November 3, 2022

    Nov 3

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Saga Chronicles: Lucasfilm’s Mike Blanchard on the Digital Innovation Behind Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

    October 20, 2022

    October 20, 2022

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Sav Malagán Returns and More Concept Art on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

    October 14, 2022

    October 14, 2022

    Oct 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved