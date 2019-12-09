ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bucket's List Extra: 4 Fun Facts from “Kaz's Curse” - Star Wars Resistance

December 9, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Learn early-script origins of this episode's mysterious talisman and more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “Kaz's Curse.”

Leoz and KazHan Solo is apprehended on Corellia

1. Move over, "nerf herder."

Leoz insults Kaz by calling him a “scrumrat,” a slang term for street urchins living on Corellia in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Other harsh names heard in this episode are “gorg-face” and “moof-milker,” the latter of which is a personal favorite of Han Solo's, as seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Leoz cursing KazEzra and Zeb pilot the Ghost in Star Wars Rebels.

2. In full Blum.

The script originally featured a Hassk pirate named Vusk placing a curse on Kaz. This was later changed to the Nikto pirate, Leoz, who came to be voiced by Steve Blum, creating a major connection to another Star Wars animated series: Blum also voiced Zeb, one of the main characters on Star Wars Rebels.

Mika giving talisman to Kaz

3. Counting curses.

Earlier versions of the script called it the Curse of Mavala, as well as the Curse of Aka Du. One version of the story had the curse indeed be real, but Mika found it easier to remove if she let Kaz believe it was fake!

Kaz holding talisman

4. Tale of the talisman.

The talisman was said, at one point, to be something Mika discovered on Mimban. Another iteration of the story had it be a toy doll that Eila was missing. Its true origins remain a mystery...

