Bucket's List Extra: 9 Fun Facts from "Secrets and Holograms" - Star Wars Resistance

Learn what real-world video games inspired Torra's flight sim, and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List. In this installment, we look at “Secrets and Holograms.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “Secrets and Holograms”

1. Bring on Buggles.

Buggles is based on a design developed by Terryl Whitlatch, a concept artist on Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. She illustrated a creature called a voorpak, an eight-legged furball pet favored by Naboo aristocracy. Buggles may be a designer breed, as he is six-legged, not eight.

2. Name recognition.

4D-M1N’s name is based on the “leet” alphanumeric spelling of “ADMIN.”

3. Garma again!

Old Garma’s wave to Kaz may indicate she’s still charmed by the young pilot. She had recommended they room together back in “Fuel for the Fire.”

4. Introducing Namua and Jooks.

Some of the recurring background platformers get lines of dialog in this episode, revealing their names in the credits. The Nautolan is Namua, while the Theelin woman is Jooks.

5. Recognize that shuttle?

Commander Pyre uses a First Order Upsilon-class shuttle, the same model of shuttle used by Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

6. Who's in first?

The current standings seen on display leaderboard in the Ace’s lounge has Hype in the top spot, followed (in order) by Torra, Freya, Griff, and Bo.

7. Toy story.

Additional plush toys seen in Torra’s room this episode include a tauntaun and a puffer pig, among others.

8. Galactic gamers.

The Flight Simulator Squadron game that Torra and Kaz play is a cross between Asteroids and Dance Dance Revolution, with a space slug surprise thrown in for good measure. In the earliest premise for the episode, the game involved navigating “an Ewok through lasers fired by stormtroopers."

9. Dress for the job...

The Imperial uniform in Doza’s closet bears the rank of a captain.

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-secrets-and-holograms-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.