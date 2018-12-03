ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bucket's List Extra: 9 Fun Facts from "Secrets and Holograms" - Star Wars Resistance

December 3, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Learn what real-world video games inspired Torra's flight sim, and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List. In this installment, we look at “Secrets and Holograms.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “Secrets and Holograms”

Buggles in Star Wars Resistance.

1. Bring on Buggles.

Buggles is based on a design developed by Terryl Whitlatch, a concept artist on Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. She illustrated a creature called a voorpak, an eight-legged furball pet favored by Naboo aristocracy. Buggles may be a designer breed, as he is six-legged, not eight.

Torra's droid in Star Wars Resistance.

2. Name recognition.

4D-M1N’s name is based on the “leet” alphanumeric spelling of “ADMIN.”

Garma waves to Kaz in Star Wars Resistance.

3. Garma again!

Old Garma’s wave to Kaz may indicate she’s still charmed by the young pilot. She had recommended they room together back in “Fuel for the Fire.”

Namua and Jooks in Star Wars Resistance.

4. Introducing Namua and Jooks.

Some of the recurring background platformers get lines of dialog in this episode, revealing their names in the credits. The Nautolan is Namua, while the Theelin woman is Jooks.

Captain Pyre's shuttle approaches the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

5. Recognize that shuttle?

Commander Pyre uses a First Order Upsilon-class shuttle, the same model of shuttle used by Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Leaderboards in the Aces lunge in Star Wars Resistance.

6. Who's in first?

The current standings seen on display leaderboard in the Ace’s lounge has Hype in the top spot, followed (in order) by Torra, Freya, Griff, and Bo.

Torra, Kaz, and Torra's plush toys in her room in Star Wars Resistance.

7. Toy story.

Additional plush toys seen in Torra’s room this episode include a tauntaun and a puffer pig, among others.

Flight sim video game from Star Wars Resistance.

8. Galactic gamers.

The Flight Simulator Squadron game that Torra and Kaz play is a cross between Asteroids and Dance Dance Revolution, with a space slug surprise thrown in for good measure. In the earliest premise for the episode, the game involved navigating “an Ewok through lasers fired by stormtroopers."

Captain Doza's Imperial uniform in Star Wars Resistance.

9. Dress for the job...

The Imperial uniform in Doza’s closet bears the rank of a captain.

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-secrets-and-holograms-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

  {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

