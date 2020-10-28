Bounty Hunting Highlights: 7 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian - "Chapter 5: The Gunslinger"

Twin suns and Tatooine spaceports gave us some of the best moments in the fifth chapter from Season 1 in the Star Wars live-action series now streaming on Disney+.

There's a lot to love in the gritty world of The Mandalorian. In preparation for Season 2, premiering October 30, Bounty Hunting Highlights will explore our favorite moments, both big and small, from the stunning, Emmy Award-winning, live-action Star Wars series now streaming on Disney+. Watch along, for the first time or as part of your own rewatch, and tell us about your favorite moments in the comments!

In this episode, The Mandalorian takes us back to where it all began more than 40 years ago -- the sunny sands of Tatooine. But a lot has changed since Luke Skywalker and his friends raced around Beggar’s Canyon and wasted time at Tosche Station. The long arm of the Imperial law no longer extends to this planet far, far away from the bright center of the universe.

Here are seven of our favorite moments from the episode.

1. “That’s my line.”

Quick-talking comedy is one of the hallmarks of Star Wars storytelling, quotable witticisms that add some much-needed levity on the stark backdrop of an entire galaxy in conflict. The Mandalorian may be willing to take on the Bounty Hunters Guild and put his very life on the line for the Child, but don’t steal his one-liners. That just makes him angry.

2. Twin suns.

There are many planets in the Star Wars galaxy that feature a desert climate, and still plenty of others that have multiple suns or moons overhead. But there’s only one Tatooine. For the first time in the series, we touch down in the familiar surroundings of the Mos Eisley spaceport. There was no question that The Mandalorian was fully entrenched in Star Wars lore, but this fitting return to where it all began feels like a homecoming.

3. Peli Motto’s adventures in babysitting.

As the surly proprietor of Hangar 3-5, played by the incomparable comedic wit of Amy Sedaris, Peli has a soft spot for adorable little creatures that trundle surprisingly from the depths of ships in her care. We can’t say we blame her.

4. Buckets on pikes.

On the barren streets of the once bustling Mos Eisley spaceport, stormtrooper helmets on pikes serve as a grim warning that the Empire is no more.

5. A return to the cantina.

No trip to Mos Eisley would be complete without a stop at the wretched hive of scum and villainy, the local cantina. Like so many smugglers and scoundrels before him, the Mandalorian knows it’s the best place to find a quick job to cover the costs of repairing his ship. But he gets more than he bargained for in his greedy and green new partner in crime.

6. “She’s no good to us dead.”

A riff on a classic uttered by the original bounty hunter in Mandalorian armor, Boba Fett.

7. Fennec Shand, storyteller.

The elite assassin can also spin a yarn, relaying the tale of the Mandalorian who went rogue, shooting up the Bounty Hunters Guild on Nevarro and whisking away a high-priced target. “Some say it’s a child,” she muses, laying a trap for Toro Calican that the greedy young hunter is powerless to resist.