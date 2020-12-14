ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15: The Believer”

December 14, 2020
Dan Brooks

The Mandalorian and unlikely ally join forces.

Every week, StarWars.com is tracking our favorite moments from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with “Bounty Hunting Highlights.” Get your jetpacks and helmets on and join us for the ride!

Spoiler warning: This article contains plot details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 15: The Believer.” 

In the world of The Mandalorian, circumstances can turn enemies into allies -- or somewhere thereabouts. That’s definitely the case in “Chapter 15: The Believer,” in which the Mandalorian recruits ex-Imperial sharpshooter Mayfeld for a high-risk mission. Oozing with tension and more than a few laughs, “The Believer” sets the stage for what promises to be a memorable finale.

Boba Fett

1. “For a second I thought you were this other guy.”

Mayfeld (a personal favorite character of mine from Season 1, played once again with a clever mix of bravado and self-deprecation by the great Bill Burr) is back! His reaction upon seeing Boba Fett – mistaking him for Mando, who’s the reason he’s in prison – is hilarious. But the look on Mayfeld’s face when he realizes that Mando is, in fact, with Boba? Priceless.

The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still

2. Mando and Mayfeld talk.

As Mando and Mayfeld drive a stolen Imperial tank, they have a brief chat, ranging from funny observations (Mayfeld can’t quite wrap his head around Mando’s rules about his helmet) to insights about the toll of war on real people. In this, we get a glimpse into Mayfeld’s perspective on things, deepening him as a character in the process.

The Mandalorian versus pirates

3. “You should’ve left me in prison!”

Pirates attack the Imperial convoy, which is carrying very blow-up-able rhydonium -- and they eventually reach Mando and Mayfeld’s vehicle. It’s a furiously paced sequence that puts Mando to the test, and a definite action standout in a season filled with incredible set pieces. Mayfeld, for his part, handles things about as well as can be expected.

The Mandalorian Chapter 15: "Chapter 15: The Believer” still

4. Mando chooses another way.

When a facial scan is required to access their target terminal, Mando makes what might be the most difficult choice of his life. In a gloriously tense sequence, Mando shows what real bravery looks like.

Mayfeld and the Mandalorian

5. Mayfeld’s last shot.

As our heroes make their escape, Mayfeld leaves the Imperials a parting gift, sniping the rhydonium and blowing the whole refinery. And with that, we fully understand that he, and Galactic Civil War in which he fought, are a lot more complex than it sometimes seems.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

