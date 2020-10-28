Bounty Hunting Highlights: 8 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian - "Chapter 6: The Prisoner"

Hide and seek amid a prison ship heist gave us some of the best moments in the sixth chapter from Season 1 of the Star Wars live-action series now streaming on Disney+.

There's a lot to love in the gritty world of The Mandalorian. In preparation for Season 2, premiering October 30, Bounty Hunting Highlights will explore our favorite moments, both big and small, from the stunning, Emmy Award-winning, live-action Star Wars series now streaming on Disney+. Watch along, for the first time or as part of your own rewatch, and tell us about your favorite moments in the comments!

In Chapter 6, more of the Mandalorian’s past unspooled before us as the stoic warrior fell on hard times and went back to his roots, calling on an old friend to nab a job infiltrating a New Republic prison ship. Once again, The Mandalorian proves that there’s more to this mercenary than meets the eye.

Here are eight of our favorite moments from the episode.

1. Putting together a crew.

This deal is getting worse all the time. Desperate for work, the Mandalorian makes his way back to his old pal Ran and immediately gets thrown in with a rough and tumble bunch of misfits. From cocky Mayfeld to mischievous Xi’an, musclebound Burg and Zero, the droid who dares to take the helm of Mando’s ship, this whole thing feels hinky from the start.

2. A surprise discovery.

The Child isn’t all that great at following directions, but the one time he manages to stay in his room he still gets found out. This time, it’s the Mandalorian defending his heritage and his beliefs that causes the tussle, ending with the warrior himself smashing into the control pad and revealing his charge.

3. Mando versus the droids.

The Way of the Mandalore is calm and calculating, but when he needs to the Mandalorian can also take on a pack of heavily-armed security droids. And win. Twice.

4. A crisis of conscience.

It’s almost impossible to gaze upon the Child and not want to lay down your life to protect those pinchable cheeks. But the Mandalorian’s reaction to the New Republic soldier hammers home the idea that beneath those impenetrable layers of beskar lies the beating heart of a compassionate hero. And to make the moment even sweeter, the soldier is played by Matt Lanter, who lends his voice to the animated version of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. On second thought...someone keep him away from that youngling.

5. Hide and seek.

The red flickering light of the prison ship adds an extra layer of creepiness to this deadly game of hide and seek, with the Mandalorian emerging from the shadows like something out of a horror film.

6. Did he do that?

With one tiny hand held out and a bit of concentration, it seems like the Child can handle himself against a murderous droid holding a rifle. Or can he?

7. They got what they deserved.

The Mandalorian would have been well within the code to seek revenge on the crew that betrayed him and left him for dead. But he lets them live and locks them up. Who says there’s no justice in a lawless galaxy?

8. All wings reporting in.

We love a good Star Wars cameo, and this Easter egg is by far one of our favorites. Behind-the-scenes talents have occasionally jumped into frame for a brief on-screen bit part in the past, but we never expected to see Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa join the ranks of the New Republic. We couldn’t be happier.