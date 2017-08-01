Recover from the Summer Heat with this Bacta Tank Root Beer Float

Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day on August 6 with a drink that is good for what ails you -- including wampa attacks.

The summer heat can be sweltering and can really drain the life out of you. Sometimes the only way to get back on your feet is to recover with a healing bacta tank.

Just in time for National Root Beer Float Day on August 6, this bacta tank is filled with refreshing blue root beer and topped off with a curative scoop of cold-as-Hoth ice cream. Nothing makes you feel more like your old self than an invigorating swig of restorative root beer.

Bacta Tank Float

You’ll need:

Bacta tank Luke printout from StarWars.com (approximately 6-inches depending on glass size)

Ingredients:

12 ounces root-beer flavored seltzer soda (clear)

Blue food gel dye

Vanilla ice cream