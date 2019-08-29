You Have the Chance to Go 'Back to Batuu' in a New Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Sweepstakes

Learn how to enter for your chance to return to the new Star Wars-themed land!

One visit to Batuu isn't enough for any galactic traveller. And thanks to the #BackToBatuu sweepstakes, you have the chance to win a credits-free return trip.

Visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from August 29 to September 30 and post a pic from your experience on Instagram or Twitter using the sweepstakes hashtags (#Sweepstakes, #GalaxysEdge, #BackToBatuu) and tagging @WaltDisneyWorld. Also, look for a post on the Walt Disney World® Facebook page mentioning the Back to Batuu Sweepstakes and post a picture using the sweepstakes hashtags as a comment to the post. You’ll be entered for a chance to win a vacation to come back to Batuu at Walt Disney World® Resort to come face to face with the Resistance or First Order, as a part of an out-of-this galaxy experience! Learn more at BackToBatuu.com.

May the Spires keep you...and we hope to see you again at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is now open at Disneyland Resort® and Walt Disney World® Resort.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 8/29/19 at 6:00:00 AM ET, ends 9/30/19 at 11:59:59 PM ET. To enter on Instagram or Twitter, you must follow @WaltDisneyWorld. To enter without posting on social media, hand-write your complete name (no initials), e-mail address and telephone number on a 3½”x5” card and mail it with sufficient postage to: Back To Batuu Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325, to be postmarked 9/30/19 and received by 10/10/19. Winners must travel between December 3, 2019 and December 6, 2019. Click HERE for Official Rules and complete details. Sponsor: Disney Destinations, LLC, P.O Box 10000, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.