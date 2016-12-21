ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Announcing StarWarsAuthentics.com: The New Destination for Authentic Star Wars Photos and Autographs

December 21, 2016
StarWars.com Team

The site features guaranteed authentic autographs of John Boyega, Donnie Yen, and more!

topps-authentics-logoAttention Star Wars photo and autograph fans: your bounty hunt just got a lot easier.

Earlier this week, Topps, Authenticators, Inc., and Lucasfilm launched starwarsauthentics.com, an exclusive online destination for photos and authenticated autographs from iconic Star Wars actors. The site features easy and secure ordering, and imagery comes direct from Lucasfilm's own library of high-quality photos printed using Topps' technology.

“We identified a hole in the entertainment industry, a need for certified authentic pieces for the Star Wars brand, and with this collaboration we are able to meet consumer demand," said David Leiner, general manager and vice president of the North American Sports and Entertainment division at Topps. "Topps excels in visual arts and printing technologies and we are thrilled to bring our expertise to Star Wars, building upon our trading card and Major League Baseball memorabilia business.”

Authenticators, Inc., the industry standard verification service originally built by the MLB Authentication Program, will authenticate all autographed items. An A.I. authentication representative, who affixes a tamper-proof hologram to each photo, will witness every single autograph. In other words, all autographs are guaranteed authentic.

“A quality, authentic experience is something we always strive to deliver for our fans,” said Paul Southern, SVP of Star Wars licensing at Disney Consumer Products. “This new program will allow us to provide Star Wars fans with access to autographs of their favorite talent from a galaxy far, far away that are completely verified and authentic.”

Autographs from The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stars are currently available, including John Boyega (Finn), a pre-sale for Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), and more.

