ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

An Adorable Awakening: Check Out Funko's Next The Force Awakens Pop! Figures - Exclusive!

May 4, 2016
May 4, 2016
StarWars.com Team

These Pop! vinyl figures are calling to you. Let them in this July!

The battle between the Resistance and the First Order continues — stylized, collectible, and cool.


In honor of May the 4th, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the next wave of Funko’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens Pop! figures. Coming in July and made in Pop!’s already-classic design aesthetic, the lineup includes everyone from Luke Skywalker to maskless Kylo Ren to Rey (with lightsaber!). In addition, several retailer exclusives are coming, featuring special depictions and variations of characters. Look for Rey with X-wing helmet, Poe Dameron with jacket and blaster, and much more. Finally, you can recreate Rey’s fateful meeting with Luke right on your desk.


Get a first look at the entire line below!


  • 9610_StarWars_GeneralLeia_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9610_StarWars_GeneralLeia_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9611_StarWars_LukeSkywalker_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9611_StarWars_LukeSkywalker_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9614_StarWars_SnapWexley_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9614_StarWars_SnapWexley_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9615_StarWars_PrototypeDroid_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9615_StarWars_PrototypeDroid_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9616_StarWars_GeneralHux_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9616_StarWars_GeneralHux_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9617_StarWars_Guavian_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9617_StarWars_Guavian_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9618_StarWars_ReyLightsaber_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9618_StarWars_ReyLightsaber_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9619_StarWars_KyloRen_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9619_StarWars_KyloRen_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9620_StarWars_FN2199Trooper_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9620_StarWars_FN2199Trooper_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9621_StarWars_Maz_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    9621_StarWars_Maz_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 9613_StarWars_MazNoGlasses_GLAM_HiRes
    Target Exclusive of
    9613_StarWars_MazNoGlasses_GLAM_HiRes
    Target Exclusive of
  • 9623_StarWars_PoeJumpsuit_GLAM_HiRes
    FYE Exclusive of
    9623_StarWars_PoeJumpsuit_GLAM_HiRes
    FYE Exclusive of
  • 9622_StarWars_ReyHelmet_HiRes
    GameStop Exclusive of
    9622_StarWars_ReyHelmet_HiRes
    GameStop Exclusive of
  • 9624_StarWars_PoeResistance_GLAM_HiRes
    Hot Topic Exclusive of
    9624_StarWars_PoeResistance_GLAM_HiRes
    Hot Topic Exclusive of
  • 9627_StarWars_ReyFinalScene_GLAM_HiRes
    Walgreens Exclusive of
    9627_StarWars_ReyFinalScene_GLAM_HiRes
    Walgreens Exclusive of
  • 8737_StarWars_BespinLuke_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    8737_StarWars_BespinLuke_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 10105_SW_Dagobah_Yoda_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    10105_SW_Dagobah_Yoda_GLAM_HiRes

    of
  • 10106_SW_LukeEndor_GLAM_HiRes

    of
    10106_SW_LukeEndor_GLAM_HiRes

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved