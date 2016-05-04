An Adorable Awakening: Check Out Funko's Next The Force Awakens Pop! Figures - Exclusive!

These Pop! vinyl figures are calling to you. Let them in this July!

The battle between the Resistance and the First Order continues — stylized, collectible, and cool.

In honor of May the 4th, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the next wave of Funko’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens Pop! figures. Coming in July and made in Pop!’s already-classic design aesthetic, the lineup includes everyone from Luke Skywalker to maskless Kylo Ren to Rey (with lightsaber!). In addition, several retailer exclusives are coming, featuring special depictions and variations of characters. Look for Rey with X-wing helmet, Poe Dameron with jacket and blaster, and much more. Finally, you can recreate Rey’s fateful meeting with Luke right on your desk.

Get a first look at the entire line below!