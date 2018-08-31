Always Thinking With Your Stomach? Try These Chewbacca Hot Dogs for Labor Day

Step 1: In a pan over medium high heat, melt the butter and then add the panko, garlic powder, and salt. Toast until golden brown. Set aside.

Step 2: Wrap each hot dog with two slices of bacon, tucking in the ends to secure.

Step 3: Place the wrapped hot dogs in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook until the bacon is cooked on all sides and the hot dogs are heated through.

Step 4: Place the bacon wrapped hot dogs into the buns. Add the toasted panko breadcrumbs.

Step 5: Add a strip of BBQ sauce diagonally across the hot dog to create the bandolier.

Step 6: Add small dollops of sour cream for the bandolier detailing.

Step 7: Serve immediately.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.