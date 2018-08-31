ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Always Thinking With Your Stomach? Try These Chewbacca Hot Dogs for Labor Day

August 31, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Say goodbye to summer and satisfy a Wookiee-sized appetite with one simple recipe.

Labor Day is the unofficial last day of summer, when we hold our last hurrahs before heading off to pumpkin spice-filled galaxies. If you’re hosting a cookout this Labor Day, why not make a meal inspired by your most loyal Wookiee companion?

These Chewbacca Hot Dogs are wrapped in bacon, covered in a savory, crunchy coating and dressed with sauces befitting the loyal co-pilot of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. Chewbacca rests his hands behind his head in a GIF.

Chewbacca Hot Dogs

What You’ll Need:

  • 6 hot dog buns
  • BBQ Sauce
  • Sour Cream

Toasted Panko Ingredients:
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Pinch of salt

Bacon Hot Dog Ingredients:
  • 6 hot dogs
  • 12 slices thin bacon

Toasting panko, garlic powder, and salt in a pan.

Step 1: In a pan over medium high heat, melt the butter and then add the panko, garlic powder, and salt. Toast until golden brown. Set aside.

A hot dog wrapped in bacon.

Step 2: Wrap each hot dog with two slices of bacon, tucking in the ends to secure.

A cooked hot dog wrapped in bacon inside a bun.

Step 3: Place the wrapped hot dogs in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook until the bacon is cooked on all sides and the hot dogs are heated through.

Step 4: Place the bacon wrapped hot dogs into the buns. Add the toasted panko breadcrumbs.

A strip of BBQ sauce on a breaded hot dog.

Step 5: Add a strip of BBQ sauce diagonally across the hot dog to create the bandolier.

Step 6: Add small dollops of sour cream for the bandolier detailing.

Step 7: Serve immediately.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

