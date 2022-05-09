ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka, the Upcoming Disney+ Original Series, Begins Production

May 9, 2022
Lucasfilm reveals a photo to mark the start of production.

Ahsoka Tano’s next adventure has begun.

Today Lucasfilm shared a photo to mark the start of production on Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney+ Original series. Check it out below!

Photo shared to mark the start of production on the Disney+ Original series, Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Tano first debuted in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, before starring in the animated series of the same name, and appearing in Star Wars Rebels and more. The beloved character would then make the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.


