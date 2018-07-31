ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Concentrate All Taste Buds on These Delicious Admiral Ackbar Ice Cream Sandwiches

July 31, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with a dessert honoring a rebel legend.

It’s no trap: there’s no better food holiday to celebrate in the summer than National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. August 2 is when creatures from all over the galaxy bask in the summer sun and snack on the dual dessert of cookies and ice cream.

Even the freezing cold dwellers of Hoth can’t deny the tasty goodness of the Mon Cala commander’s features on this frozen treat. Cinnamon sugar cookies, held together with cool, creamy, ice cream. It’s a snack! 

Admiral Ackbar

Admiral Ackbar Ice Cream Sandwiches*

What You’ll Need:


Ingredients:
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tablespoons cocoa powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Orange food gel dye

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, vanilla, and orange food gel dye.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper

Scissors cut an oval out of paper using a template.

The oval template is used to carve ovals out of dough.

Dough ovals on a baking sheet.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use the template to cut out oval shapes, then transfer them onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Yellow candy melts are placed on both sides of an oval cookie to create eyes.

Step 9: Reserve half of the cookies for the bottom of the ice cream sandwiches. On the other half of the cookies, use icing to adhere the yellow candy melts into the sides of the oval cookie for the eyes.

Step 10: With a #4 tip and black icing, pipe a curved line for Ackbar’s mouth. Just above that, add two teardrops for nostrils. Finally pipe two circles onto the yellow candy discs for the pupils of his eye.

An Admiral Ackbar cookie with facial features created by icing and 3 sanding sugar lines below the mouth.

Step 11: Use the brown icing to pipe lines below the mouth area, then sprinkle with sanding sugar.

A scoop of ice cream on top of base cookies.

Completed Admiral Ackbar ice cream cookie sandwiches.

Step 12: Place a scoop of ice cream onto the undecorated reserved cookies, then top with the Ackbar decorated cookies to create the sandwiches and serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Admiral Ackbar

