Concentrate All Taste Buds on These Delicious Admiral Ackbar Ice Cream Sandwiches

Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, vanilla, and orange food gel dye.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use the template to cut out oval shapes, then transfer them onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Step 9: Reserve half of the cookies for the bottom of the ice cream sandwiches. On the other half of the cookies, use icing to adhere the yellow candy melts into the sides of the oval cookie for the eyes.

Step 10: With a #4 tip and black icing, pipe a curved line for Ackbar’s mouth. Just above that, add two teardrops for nostrils. Finally pipe two circles onto the yellow candy discs for the pupils of his eye.

Step 11: Use the brown icing to pipe lines below the mouth area, then sprinkle with sanding sugar.

Step 12: Place a scoop of ice cream onto the undecorated reserved cookies, then top with the Ackbar decorated cookies to create the sandwiches and serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.