15 More Star Wars Quotes to Use in Everyday Life

Is there such a thing as too much Star Wars? We don't think so. For some of us -- and probably for most of you reading this – the saga is part of daily life and even daily conversations. We've already listed some Star Wars quotes suitable for use in everyday situations, but the universe is vast and there are so many more to choose from. Here are 15 more quotes you can apply in this galaxy:

1. "I'm glad you're here to tell us these things." - Han Solo

Use when someone points out an obvious fact to you.

2. "We all have a choice." - Captain Rex

Use when someone is faced with a difficult decision and thinks he/she is being influenced to go one way or the other.

3. "This party's over." - Mace Windu

Use when you need to bring any uncomfortable situation to a screeching halt -- or any situation, really.

4. "A Jedi craves not these things." - Yoda

Use when a friend gets too power hungry and/or when you're trying to get yourself to stop eating so much sugar.

5. "I feel the good in you." - Luke Skywalker

Use when a friend, co-worker, or employee tells you they made a mistake.

6. "You can’t stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting." - Shmi Skywalker

Use to remind others that change is one of the few constants in the world and that the best thing to do is face it head on. Maybe say "sun" instead of "suns," though.

7. "How unfortunate that you are attempting to deceive me." - Darth Sidious

Use any time you can tell someone is being dishonest with you.

8. "She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts." - Han Solo

Use in an auction ad when trying to make a used vehicle sound like the best car ever.

9. "Would it help if I got out and pushed?" - Leia Organa

Use sarcastically (and hopefully humorously?) when a project doesn't go as planned.

10. "Only a Sith deals in absolutes." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Use whenever you're presented with an ultimatum. Bonus points if you deliver the quote just like Obi-Wan.

11. "If there's a bright center to the universe, you're on the planet that it's farthest from." - Luke Skywalker

Use if you live in a small town and people are constantly stopping to ask where they are. Yeah, this one's sort of specific.

12. "Hello, what have we here?" - Lando Calrissian

Use when you come across a new, dazzling Star Wars collectible that you simply must have.

13. "It's so good to see you fully functional again." - C-3PO

Use when someone you know makes a complete recovery from an injury or illness.

14. "But try to remember, always put purpose ahead of your feelings." - Anakin Skywalker

Use when you need a reminder to make choices based on facts, not only emotions, and to focus on what will deliver the best results.

15. "This is an unexpected pleasure. We are honored by your presence." - Moff Jerjerrod

Use when a surprise visitor shows up at your home or office -- whether you're happy to see him/her or not.

Which Star Wars quotes do you find yourself using in everyday life? Share them in the comments!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.