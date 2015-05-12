15 Star Wars Quotes to Use in Everyday Life

Learn when to use some galactic words of wisdom from Yoda, Han Solo, and more!

Star Wars is overflowing with important themes and lessons we can translate and use in real life. Many of those big ideas are captured in a few lines of eminently quotable dialogue. Also, the saga has a lot of less serious one-liners that are just as memorable and applicable. I find myself working quotes from both sides of the coin into everyday conversations often, and I bet I'm not alone. It's more fun if the person I'm talking to gets the reference, but recognition isn't necessary. The worst I've received for using a Star Wars line is a weird look, and I don't mind those. Here are a small selection of quotes from Star Wars that I've found are perfectly suited for use in this galaxy:

1. "It's not my fault." - Han Solo

Use when anything goes wrong, even if it is totally your fault.

2. "Your focus determines your reality." - Qui-Gon Jinn

Use in pep talks to encourage positivity and to remind others to take control of their fate.

3. "Do. Or do not. There is no try." - Yoda

Use when someone needs a little tough love.

4. "Somebody has to save our skins." - Leia Organa

Use when you jump in and solve a problem without breaking a sweat.

5. "In my experience there is no such thing as luck." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Use to remind others hard work pays off and sitting around waiting for chance does not.

6. "I find your lack of faith disturbing." - Darth Vader

Use anytime others doubt your plans.

7. "I've got a bad feeling about this." - basically everyone

Use when walking into a situation that could end poorly, whether it's a walk down a dark alley or a board meeting.

8. "It's a trap!" - Admiral Ackbar

Use anytime you suspect something is too good to be true.

9. "So this is how liberty dies...with thunderous applause." - Padmé Amidala

Use sarcastically whenever anyone institutes a new policy that looks appealing on the surface but has negative repercussions.

10. "Your eyes can deceive you. Don't trust them." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Use when a friend needs to be reminded to go with his or her gut feeling.

11. "Never tell me the odds." - Han Solo

Use whenever you're told a task can't be done.

12. "Mind tricks don’t work on me." - Watto

Use when someone tries to pull wool over your eyes.

13. "Great, kid. Don’t get cocky." - Han Solo

Use to remind your employees not to be overconfident.

14. "Stay on target." - Gold Five

Use to keep yourself or others focused.

15. "This is a new day, a new beginning." - Ahsoka Tano

Use to cheer a pal up and remind him or her that every day brings new opportunities.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.