ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

15 Star Wars Quotes to Use in Everyday Life

May 12, 2015
May 12, 2015
Amy Ratcliffe

Learn when to use some galactic words of wisdom from Yoda, Han Solo, and more!

Star Wars is overflowing with important themes and lessons we can translate and use in real life. Many of those big ideas are captured in a few lines of eminently quotable dialogue. Also, the saga has a lot of less serious one-liners that are just as memorable and applicable. I find myself working quotes from both sides of the coin into everyday conversations often, and I bet I'm not alone. It's more fun if the person I'm talking to gets the reference, but recognition isn't necessary. The worst I've received for using a Star Wars line is a weird look, and I don't mind those. Here are a small selection of quotes from Star Wars that I've found are perfectly suited for use in this galaxy:

1. "It's not my fault." - Han Solo

After being freed from carbonite, Han Solo slouches while Princess Leia stands next to him in Return of the Jedi.

Use when anything goes wrong, even if it is totally your fault.

2. "Your focus determines your reality." - Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon crouches to speak to a young Anakin.

Use in pep talks to encourage positivity and to remind others to take control of their fate.

3. "Do. Or do not. There is no try." - Yoda

Yoda stands amid the swampy surroundings of Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back.

Use when someone needs a little tough love.

 4. "Somebody has to save our skins." - Leia Organa

Luke, in stormtrooper armor, stands beside Leia wielding a blaster rifle in A New Hope.

Use when you jump in and solve a problem without breaking a sweat.

5. "In my experience there is no such thing as luck." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan stands aboard the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope.

Use to remind others hard work pays off and sitting around waiting for chance does not.

 6. "I find your lack of faith disturbing." - Darth Vader

Darth Vader force chokes Admiral Motti in A New Hope.

Use anytime others doubt your plans.

 7. "I've got a bad feeling about this." - basically everyone

Luke and Chewie sit in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope.

Use when walking into a situation that could end poorly, whether it's a walk down a dark alley or a board meeting.

 8. "It's a trap!" - Admiral Ackbar

Admiral Ackbar in Return of the Jedi.

Use anytime you suspect something is too good to be true.

 9. "So this is how liberty dies...with thunderous applause." - Padmé Amidala

Use sarcastically whenever anyone institutes a new policy that looks appealing on the surface but has negative repercussions.

 10. "Your eyes can deceive you. Don't trust them." - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Luke trains with a lightsaber while wearing a blast shield helmet that blocks his sight in A New Hope.

Use when a friend needs to be reminded to go with his or her gut feeling.

11. "Never tell me the odds." - Han Solo

Han Solo pilots the Millennium Falcon while Princess Leia and C-3PO stand behind him in The Empire Strikes Back.

Use whenever you're told a task can't be done.

12. "Mind tricks don’t work on me." - Watto

Watto, the junk dealer on Tatooine.

Use when someone tries to pull wool over your eyes.

13. "Great, kid. Don’t get cocky." - Han Solo

Han Solo sits at the controls inside a gunner turret of the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope.

Use to remind your employees not to be overconfident.

14. "Stay on target." - Gold Five

Davish Krail pilots a Y-wing starfighter.

Use to keep yourself or others focused.

15. "This is a new day, a new beginning." - Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano.

Use to cheer a pal up and remind him or her that every day brings new opportunities.

Do you find yourself using other Star Wars quotes on a regular basis? Share them in the comments!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.

star wars quotes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    The Origins of Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    13 of the Scariest Star Wars Scenes

    October 31, 2023

    October 31, 2023

    Oct 31

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Scary Star Wars Planets

    October 24, 2023

    October 24, 2023

    Oct 24

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Our Favorite Scary Star Wars Stories to Thrill You This Halloween Season

    October 13, 2023

    October 13, 2023

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Nightmarish Nightsister Moments

    October 12, 2023

    October 12, 2023

    Oct 12

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    10 of Ahsoka Tano’s Greatest Moments

    August 16, 2023

    August 16, 2023

    Aug 16

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 Essential Ahsoka Tano Episodes

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Jedi at 40 | 40 Great Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Quotes

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved