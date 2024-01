1. Rubie's detailed and fun Star Wars costumes.

If you've ever wanted to be a Jedi, scoundrel, princess, or even a porg, Halloween is your chance. Rubie's has a wide offering of Star Wars Halloween costumes from across the saga, including Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, Rey for kids, the aforementioned porg for toddlers, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and many more. If you don't want to go full-costume but would rather something more subtle, there are options like the Darth Vader headband, tutu skirt, and rhinestone T-shirt. Happy trick-or-treating. Just don't knock on Jabba's door.

2. Radio Flyer's amazing Landspeeder.

The dream of just about every kid who's seen Star Wars, Radio Flyer's Landspeeder is actually drivable and contains dialogue from the film. Punch it -- and rule the sidewalk on Halloween.