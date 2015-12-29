-
Azlin Rell
Nothing could prepare Jedi Knight Azlin Rell for what he witnessed at the Battle of Dalna, experiencing the terror of the Nameless firsthand. The fear has never left him. In an attempt to overcome this trauma, Rell has spent years studying these monstrous creatures; while these arcane methods have given him an artificially extended life, he also became consumed by the dark side. In the time after the fall of the Starlight Beacon, desperation leads the Jedi Master Yoda to recruit Rell to their cause: stopping the Nihil and the Nameless.
Human