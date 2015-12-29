-
General Viess
For the last century, General Viess has operated as a mercenary-for-hire, now working to lead Marchion Ro’s Ministry of Protection. Viess has a long history of leading hired soldiers into battle and commanding her own squad of mercenaries. She wears armor threaded with beskar as a testament to her successes, and boasts of having killed numerous Jedi. Her proficiency with a spear and her ruthlessness in combat make her a formidable foe and a cunning Nihil adversary, but there is one Jedi who eludes her: the legendary Blade of Bardotta, Porter Engle.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 1.68m
species