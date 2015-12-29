-
Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo was training in the Outer Rim with his master, Mirro Lox, when the Nihil and Drengir threats first emerged. After being recalled to Coruscant following the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Azzazzo and Lox head to the borders of the Stormwall to protect Republic citizens from Nihil raiders. A quick and enthusiastic learner, Lox sees Azzazzo as a beacon of hope and is impressed with the Padawan’s willingness to help others. While Azzazzo has experience resolving conflicts on the Outer Rim, he is not used to being surrounded by other Jedi — or any individuals — his own age, and is overwhelmed by bustling Coruscant.
Height: 1.73m
Human