Star Wars: Frames - A New Hope

After George Lucas finished work on Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, he wanted to look back on the Star Wars saga with an entirely new point of view: isolating stills, or frames, from each of the six Star Wars films, focusing on them intensely as works of photography and design, and reproducing them in a book. For two years Lucas went through more than 150,000 frames per film, editing more than 1 million frames down to the 1,416 images that now comprise the Star Wars: Frames book, a testament to the hard work, craftsmanship, and dedication evident in every frame of every film. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, we proudly present the Star Wars: Frames images from Star Wars: A New Hope here. Star Wars: Frames, by George Lucas (c) Abrams Books, 2013.