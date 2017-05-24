ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars at 40 | Poll: What Was Your First Star Wars Film?

May 24, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Was it the original trilogy, the prequels, The Force Awakens, or the first stand-alone?

This article is part of a special StarWars.com series in honor of Star Wars' 40th anniversary on May 25.

Think back to your very first experience with the Star Wars saga. Do you remember how old you were, who you were with, how long you stood in line, or maybe even what you were wearing? That might be a bit much for some, but everyone remembers which Star Wars film introduced them to the galaxy far far away. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, we want to know which film started it all for you. Comment below with your story and feel free to get nostalgic!

