Poll: What is the Best Scene in Star Wars: A New Hope?

November 3, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Choose between the greatest moments -- Rebel or Imperial.

Do you remember the first time you saw Star Wars: A New Hope? Do you remember how old you were, who you were with, or maybe even what you were wearing? You might not, but one thing you probably can remember is which scene was your favorite. Whether you like Jedi mind tricks, lightsaber duels, or even creeping dianogas, we've put together a list of the most common favorite scenes from the first film of the saga. Are we forgetting anything memorable? Let us know in the comments below!

