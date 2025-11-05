Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Bird of Paradise | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

Visions Filmmaker Focus follows director Tadahiro "Tady" Yoshihira and the team at Polygon Pictures for their Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 short, The Bird of Paradise.
Browse More Videos
All
All
-
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Smuggler | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
Director Masahiko Otsuka (The Elder) makes his triumphant Star Wars return with The Smuggler. Visions Filmmaker Focus takes you behind the scenes of Studio Trigger’s tale of a smuggler that teams with a hidden Jedi to rescue a fugitive prince, with the Empire and a formidable bounty hunter hot on their tail!
-
-
-
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Song of Four Wings | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
-
-
-
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Lost Ones | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
-
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Duel: Payback | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
-
-
-
-