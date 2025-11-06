STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Visions Filmmaker Focus: BLACK | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

Go behind the scenes with Visions Filmmaker Focus as david production teams with anime legend, Shinya Ohira, for BLACK — a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death that plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial stormtrooper who is facing defeat.

