Visions Filmmaker Focus: BLACK | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

Go behind the scenes with Visions Filmmaker Focus as david production teams with anime legend, Shinya Ohira, for BLACK — a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death that plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial stormtrooper who is facing defeat.
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Smuggler | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
Director Masahiko Otsuka (The Elder) makes his triumphant Star Wars return with The Smuggler. Visions Filmmaker Focus takes you behind the scenes of Studio Trigger’s tale of a smuggler that teams with a hidden Jedi to rescue a fugitive prince, with the Empire and a formidable bounty hunter hot on their tail!
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Song of Four Wings | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Lost Ones | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
Visions Filmmaker Focus: The Duel: Payback | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
