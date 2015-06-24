ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Who Will Be the Next 6-Inch Black Series Figure? You Decide!

June 24, 2015
June 24, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Create action-figure life, ability to control midi-chlorians not necessary.

UPDATE:

Hasbro's Black Series poll has come to an end, and the winner you picked is Darth Revan! He will be made into the next 6-inch Black Series figure... but that's not all! In addition, a figure will be made of Sabine Wren with two head variations - one with helmet and one without. Thanks for voting and we hope you enjoy!

Hasbro's Black Series line of 6-inch Star Wars figures has become a fan-favorite collector series like no other, and it's easy to see why. With highly-detailed, large sculpts, characters from both trilogies, and -- awesomely -- Jabba the Hutt, tauntauns, and speeder bikes, what's not to like? Well, this deal is getting better all the time: You get to choose who comes next.

In a new series of official Fan's Choice polls at Star Wars fan sites, you can vote for who you want to see next in the Black Series. That's right -- it could be Hera from Star Wars Rebels, it could be clone Emperor from the Star Wars: Dark Empire comics, it could be Jar Jar Binks. Any character is eligible except for those from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After voting closes, the top picks from each site will be entrants in a final poll at StarWars.com, which kicks off on July 2 and will decide the winner. But first, vote now at the links below:

Rebelscum


Jedi Temple Archive 


Jedi News


Yoda’s News


Jedi Business


YakFace


FLYGUY


Galactic Hunter


From 4-LOM to Zuckuss


Hasbro’s Star Wars Fans Choice Poll


Star Wars: The Black Series Facebook


Star Wars Collector


Wolfpack Podcast


MakingStarWars.net


Since this is Star Wars, there will be a medal ceremony of sorts: The winning character will be announced at Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars panel on July 10. 

Let your voice be heard. Fight back against the Emperor's tyranny and vote -- and stay tuned to Star Wars.com and Hasbro.com for more on the Fan's Choice Black Series figure!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars: The Black Series

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Day with These Most Impressive New Toys, Clothes, and More

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved