Create action-figure life, ability to control midi-chlorians not necessary.

UPDATE:

Hasbro's Black Series poll has come to an end, and the winner you picked is Darth Revan! He will be made into the next 6-inch Black Series figure... but that's not all! In addition, a figure will be made of Sabine Wren with two head variations - one with helmet and one without. Thanks for voting and we hope you enjoy!

Hasbro's Black Series line of 6-inch Star Wars figures has become a fan-favorite collector series like no other, and it's easy to see why. With highly-detailed, large sculpts, characters from both trilogies, and -- awesomely -- Jabba the Hutt, tauntauns, and speeder bikes, what's not to like? Well, this deal is getting better all the time: You get to choose who comes next.

In a new series of official Fan's Choice polls at Star Wars fan sites, you can vote for who you want to see next in the Black Series. That's right -- it could be Hera from Star Wars Rebels, it could be clone Emperor from the Star Wars: Dark Empire comics, it could be Jar Jar Binks. Any character is eligible except for those from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After voting closes, the top picks from each site will be entrants in a final poll at StarWars.com, which kicks off on July 2 and will decide the winner. But first, vote now at the links below:



Rebelscum

Jedi Temple Archive

Jedi News

Yoda’s News

Jedi Business

YakFace

FLYGUY

Galactic Hunter

From 4-LOM to Zuckuss

Hasbro’s Star Wars Fans Choice Poll

Star Wars: The Black Series Facebook

Star Wars Collector

Wolfpack Podcast

MakingStarWars.net

Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars panel on July 10.

Since this is Star Wars, there will be a medal ceremony of sorts: The winning character will be announced at

Let your voice be heard. Fight back against the Emperor's tyranny and vote -- and stay tuned to Star Wars.com and Hasbro.com for more on the Fan's Choice Black Series figure!

