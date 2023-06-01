ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Wheel of Fortune Spins to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
Dan Brooks

Executive producer Bellamie Blackstone takes StarWars.com inside the galactic game show event.

For fans of the galaxy far, far away and an iconic game show, this will be a week long remembered.

The combined strength of Star Wars and Wheel of Fortune has been realized for Galactic Celebration, an unlikely yet super fun crossover between the two beloved entertainment franchises, airing this week. “It’s clearly such a fun fit,” Bellamie Blackstone, executive producer of Wheel of Fortune, tells StarWars.com, “and we loved the opportunity to celebrate the fans of both Star Wars and Wheel of Fortune.”

The set of Wheel of Fortune's Galactic Celebration

The Millennium Falcon on set of Wheel of Fortune's Galactic Celebration

The first thing viewers might notice is that the classic Wheel of Fortune set has been remade into something of a rebel base. It flows seamlessly, allowing iconography from Star Wars and Wheel of Fortune to lead into each other. “Our wonderful production designer, Renee Hoss-Johnson, has been with Wheel for decades and, along with her talented team, they redesign our stage nearly every week for all different kinds of themes,” Blackstone says. “Star Wars presented a particular challenge because it’s such an iconic and specific galaxy.” The design team started by visiting and researching Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, creating a large photographic backing of the spaceport with the Millennium Falcon, which forms stage-left. On the stage-right side of the Wheel of Fortune set, they continued the rugged theme by building a small exterior set with spaceship parts, mechanical equipment, and even a working astromech droid.

The wheel at Wheel of Fortune's Galactic Celebration

When it came to finding contestants, the producers wanted people with knowledge of both worlds. In other words, fans who were both Wheel and Jedi Masters. “The biggest criteria for being a contestant during our Star Wars Galactic Celebration was that you had to love Wheel of Fortune and of course you had to love Star Wars,” Blackstone says. “We reached out to several online fan groups and, not surprisingly, we had contestants in the audition process who were also big Star Wars fans.” Some fans have donned their galactic best, including Kate, who wore her hair in Princess Leia-style buns on Tuesday.

Vanna White with droid during Galactic Celebration on Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and Jim Thornton have also taken their first steps into Star Wars. White has worn Leia-like gowns, Thornton has sported a Darth Vader helmet, and Sajak and Vanna even wielded lightsabers — the latter a definite first in the history of both Star Wars and Wheel of Fortune. “Pat, Vanna, and Jim are so open to trying new things and having fun,” Blackstone says. “They are huge fans of all things Disney and Star Wars so it was not hard to get them on board with this great idea.”

While Galactic Celebration lasts for one week, this is Star Wars. There’s always a chance for a sequel. “The week was a celebration of fandom and fun,” Blackstone says. “We would love to work with Star Wars again.”

Dan Brooks is a writer and the senior editor of StarWars.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks.

Galactic Celebration Wheel of Fortune

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Ben Burtt and Randy Thom on Crafting Ewokese, Jabba's Voice, and the Rancor's Roar

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | ILM Legend Thomas G. Smith on the Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Fashion Illustrator Marilee Heyer on Her Stunning Leia Concepts

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    KANGDANIEL: K-Pop Star and Star Wars Fan

    February 24, 2023

    February 24, 2023

    Feb 24

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Saga Chronicles: Lucasfilm’s Mike Blanchard on the Digital Innovation Behind Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

    October 20, 2022

    October 20, 2022

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Unidos: Celebrating Latin Representation in the Galaxy Far, Far Away

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    “There Was No Handbook”: Lawrence Kasdan on ILM and Crafting Light & Magic

    August 8, 2022

    August 8, 2022

    Aug 8

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved