How to Make a Star Wars Paper Rose

Express your true feelings for the scoundrel or princess in your life!
If you're planning to pick up flowers this Valentine's Day, you're probably going with roses. It's the most popular choice for the holiday, and for good reason -- roses are classic. You can't go wrong. The only negatives are that florists know the stems are in high demand and mark up prices, and no matter how beautiful they are, real flowers die. Why not opt for a paper, Star Wars-themed solution? You can craft lovely, personalized roses from the pages of comic books, magazines, or books. Crafting the faux flowers just takes a few supplies and patience.
What You'll Need: