ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Chewbacca Gets a Job at MTV

May 3, 2013
May 3, 2013
StarWars.com Team

This May the 4th, Chewie trades his co-pilot duties for a job in the MTV offices. Next week he'll be moving in next door to Snooki & JWoww.

MTV Chewbacca (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Wheel of Fortune Spins to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Doctor Aphra Looks to Escape Her Own Mind in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26 - Exclusive Preview

    November 9, 2022

    November 9, 2022

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Chewie Fights to Survive in Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #6 - Exclusive Preview

    September 22, 2022

    September 22, 2022

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Spark Eternal Takes Over in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21 - Exclusive Preview

    June 22, 2022

    June 22, 2022

    Jun 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Darren Marshall Talks Clone Wars Design in New Special Edition - Excerpt

    January 10, 2022

    January 10, 2022

    Jan 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved