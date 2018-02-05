ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

We Love These New Solo: A Star Wars Story Teaser Posters

February 5, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at stunning new images of Han Solo, Qi'ra, Lando, and a certain Wookiee.

First was the TV spot. Next came a TIE-smashing teaser trailer. Now, we're getting some super-cool teaser posters.

Just released, these new posters mix a classic Western feel with modern design elements, making for fun, bold images. From the beautifully painted characters and stylized names to the powerful colors and weathered-page canvas, they perfectly capture the look and feel of what we've seen so far from the movie. Featuring Han Solo, Qi'ra, Lando, and Chewie, we love them. And they know. (Plus, look at the Falcon...) Check them out below!

A teaser poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story shows Han Solo wielding his blaster pistol through giant block letters of his name that reveal a landscape behind him in yellow and orange hues, while the Millennium Falcon is chased by TIE fighters below his name.

A teaser poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story shows Qi'ra wielding a blaster pistol through giant block letters of her name that reveal a landscape behind her in purple hues, while the Millennium Falcon is chased by TIE fighters below her name.

A teaser poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story shows Lando wielding a blaster pistol through giant block letters of his name that reveal a landscape behind him in blue hues, while the Millennium Falcon is chased by TIE fighters below his name.

A teaser poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story shows Chewie wielding a blaster rifle through giant block letters of his name that reveal a landscape behind him in yellow hues, while the Millennium Falcon is chased by TIE fighters below his name.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

