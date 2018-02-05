ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

5 Highlights from the Solo: A Star Wars Story Teaser Trailer

February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
Dan Brooks

This teaser trailer's got it where it counts.

The teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here, offering a portrait of the scoundrel as a young man -- and so much more. We get Han, Chewie, new characters, new vehicles, weird aliens in floating jars, and some giant tentacles. Here are five highlights of many.

Han pilots a speeder while Qi'ra looks at him from the passenger seat in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

1. “I’m gonna be a pilot. Best in the galaxy.”

Only one person could have the bravura to say that and the talent to back it up. For anyone who loves Han Solo, it’s thrilling to turn back the clock and see the rogue scoundrel before he met Luke and Obi-Wan in Mos Eisley, before he said “I know,” and before he became a legend. The opening narration by Alden Ehrenreich, delivered with classic Solo world-weariness, gives us a glimpse of who Solo was and where he’s going. “I’ve been running scams on the street since I was 10.” We’re not surprised.

Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

2. Hello, what have we here?

The style. The smile. That’s Lando, and Donald Glover -- in just a few images -- manages to capture the fan-favorite’s essence perfectly. He appears cool and collected (until he’s not, like when a giant tentacle is about to swat the Falcon), and we can’t wait to see more of him.

A hallway in the Millennium Falcon in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

3. The Millennium Falcon -- was clean?

Maybe the biggest shocker of all is that a ship that’s been called a “hunk of junk,” a “bucket of bolts,” and “garbage” ever looked remotely nice. This teaser trailer shows that before we first saw it in all its beat-up glory (and still thought it was the coolest thing ever) in A New Hope, the Falcon had indeed seen better days.

Han keeps his hand close to the holster of his blaster pistol while facing a group of enemies in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

4. That Western feel.

From a desert standoff to the mention of a “crew,” much of the imagery and tone of the Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer seems rooted in classic Westerns -- appropriate, considering that the genre was a major influence on the original Star Wars. And especially fitting for an early tale about a scoundrel who blasts bounty hunters under cantina tables.

The Millennium Falcon speeds through the galaxy as a TIE fighter explodes behind it in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

5. Home run.

We’ve seen Han pull off some fancy moves with the Falcon, and this might be the best. With a TIE fighter close by, Han spins, smashing the smaller craft away and into a fiery explosion. Just awesome, and a moment that exemplifies the Falcon’s can’t-be-matched cool factor. For best results, play on repeat.

Qi'ra talks to Han in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Bonus: “I might be the only person who knows…what you really are.”

Actress Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra brings some straight talk to Solo, and Ehrenreich’s reaction is pure Han: trying to be tough yet letting his vulnerability sneak through. It’s a very human moment, and that relatability is why Han Solo remains our favorite nerf herder.


What were your favorite moments from the teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    In Rob Bredow's Making of Solo Book, 'See the Way the Magic is Made'

    April 11, 2019

    April 11, 2019

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Inside the Lucasfilm Archive: Han Solo's Dice

    March 6, 2019

    March 6, 2019

    Mar 6

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Ultimate Guides to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story

    December 11, 2018

    December 11, 2018

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Creature Feature: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Corellian Hounds

    November 9, 2018

    November 9, 2018

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Porgs and Other Props From the Lucasfilm Display Case

    November 7, 2018

    November 7, 2018

    Nov 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved