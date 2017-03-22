ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Watch Star Wars Celebration Orlando Live on StarWars.com, Presented By Verizon!

March 22, 2017
March 22, 2017

The Star Wars Show LIVE returns April 13-16!

Can't make it to Star Wars Celebration Orlando? Good news: The Star Wars Show LIVE, presented by Verizon, is here to rescue you.

The Star Wars Show LIVE will be streaming from Celebration Orlando beginning Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16, featuring celebrity guests, interviews with Star Wars creators, must-see panels, and much more. Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni are set to host, bringing you all the action as it happens.

Verizon and The Star Wars Show LIVE will deliver 30-plus hours of live streamed content on StarWars.com, including the highly-anticipated Star Wars 40th Anniversary and Star Wars Rebels panels, a special discussion with Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and much more.

Keep an eye on StarWars.com for more details on The Star Wars Show LIVE and Star Wars Celebration Orlando!


