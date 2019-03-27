ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

The Star Wars Show LIVE! Returns to Star Wars Celebration

March 27, 2019
March 27, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Tune in for panels, celebrity guests, and plenty of surprises!

The Star Wars Show is heading to Star Wars Celebration Chicago!

That's right. Whether you're joining us for the event or watching from home, The Star Wars Show LIVE! presented by Geico will be streaming panels, exclusive interviews, and other unforgettable segments direct from the show floor.

Tune in on StarWars.com and YouTube.com, April 12-15, for colorful commentary from your hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni, and co-hosts Max Scoville and Chastity Vicencio, as well as Jordan Hembrough and Ashley Eckstein.

You never know who will pop up on the LIVE! stage, promising lots of surprises, celebrities, and the chance to see yourself and your friends in the crowd!

Catch this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below!


Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019

The Star Wars Show (2016) SWCC SWS Star Wars Celebration Chicago (2019)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Saga-Spanning Trivia from This Week! In Star Wars

    January 14, 2021

    January 14, 2021

    Jan 14

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    5 Questions with Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things and Prank Encounters

    January 29, 2020

    January 29, 2020

    Jan 29

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    The Star Wars Show Announces Spin-Off

    January 29, 2020

    January 29, 2020

    Jan 29

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    UPDATED: ‘The Child’ Merch from The Mandalorian is Here!

    December 23, 2019

    December 23, 2019

    Dec 23

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

    December 11, 2019

    December 11, 2019

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Ben Solo's Hate Grows in The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 - Exclusive

    December 11, 2019

    December 11, 2019

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Families Presented by eBay Is Here

    December 3, 2019

    December 3, 2019

    Dec 3

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Families Presented by eBay to Celebrate the Star Wars Saga and Fans Worldwide

    November 27, 2019

    November 27, 2019

    Nov 27

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved