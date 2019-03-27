The Star Wars Show LIVE! Returns to Star Wars Celebration

Tune in for panels, celebrity guests, and plenty of surprises!

The Star Wars Show is heading to Star Wars Celebration Chicago!

That's right. Whether you're joining us for the event or watching from home, The Star Wars Show LIVE! presented by Geico will be streaming panels, exclusive interviews, and other unforgettable segments direct from the show floor.

Tune in on StarWars.com and YouTube.com, April 12-15, for colorful commentary from your hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni, and co-hosts Max Scoville and Chastity Vicencio, as well as Jordan Hembrough and Ashley Eckstein.

You never know who will pop up on the LIVE! stage, promising lots of surprises, celebrities, and the chance to see yourself and your friends in the crowd!

Catch this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below!



Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more information!

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019