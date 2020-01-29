5 Questions with Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things and Prank Encounters

The actor picks his favorite Star Wars movie and more!

In 5 Questions, StarWars.com talks to guests of The Star Wars Show for some additional, fun intel.

As Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things and the host of Prank Encounters, Gaten Matarazzo is familiar with all things scary, thrilling, exciting, and hilarious. So it makes sense that he's also a Star Wars superfan. Matarazzo stopped by The Star Wars Show this week to talk about his love of a galaxy far, far away, and answered a few more questions for StarWars.com...

StarWars.com: When and where did you first see Star Wars?

Gaten Matarazzo: I was in my living room, I was four years old, and I didn't care. And then the first time I feel like I watched the whole movie and I was invested, I was seven years old, I was with my uncle Dave, and he like, really set the scene. I got to stay up late, it was so exciting. It was such an event. I watched from beginning to end. Life changing.

StarWars.com: If you could hang out with anyone in Star Wars, who would it be?

Gaten Matarazzo: I'm gonna pick Qui-Gon. I want to have dinner with Qui-Gon. I just want to be enlightened.

StarWars.com: Would you join the Rebellion or the Empire?

Gaten Matarazzo: Rebellion, c'mon.

StarWars.com: What is your desert island Star Wars movie?

Gaten Matarazzo: Return of the Jedi, for sure. That's the one I feel most connected to, have the best memories of.

StarWars.com: Say something nice about Darth Vader.

Gaten Matarazzo: He's committed! He knows what he wants, he's gonna get it. [Laughs]

