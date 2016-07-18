ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote Now for the Next Black Series Figure!

July 18, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Choose between a clone captain, Legends fan-favorite, and more!

UPDATE 7/22: Votes have been tallied, and the winner is...Jaina Solo, daughter of Han and Leia in Star Wars Legends books and comics! 

Which icon of a galaxy far, far away will be the next to join Hasbro’s critically-acclaimed, highly-detailed Star Wars: The Black Series line of 6-inch figures? You decide -- starting now!

The results are in from qualifying-round polls at Star Wars fan sites in Hasbro’s Star Wars Fan Figure Vote -- where you get to choose which Star Wars character will be made into an action figure -- and you can now cast your vote to decide the winner. Last year, fans picked Revan, and runner-up Sabine is also set to join the Black Series. The finalists this year, seen below, come from across the saga and across mediums: video games, The Clone Wars animated series, Legends stories, and more. (Unfortunately, no Kitster. Again...) This'll be a tough one, but to quote Darth Sidious, "You must choose!"

The poll will be open right up until Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars panel on Friday, July 22, at 12 p.m. PT, where a winner will be announced. Until then, exercise your galactic right and vote!

What do you think of the results? Who did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Black Series

