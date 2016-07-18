Vote Now for the Next Black Series Figure!

Choose between a clone captain, Legends fan-favorite, and more!

UPDATE 7/22: Votes have been tallied, and the winner is...Jaina Solo, daughter of Han and Leia in Star Wars Legends books and comics!

Which icon of a galaxy far, far away will be the next to join Hasbro’s critically-acclaimed, highly-detailed Star Wars: The Black Series line of 6-inch figures? You decide -- starting now!

The results are in from qualifying-round polls at Star Wars fan sites in Hasbro’s Star Wars Fan Figure Vote -- where you get to choose which Star Wars character will be made into an action figure -- and you can now cast your vote to decide the winner. Last year, fans picked Revan, and runner-up Sabine is also set to join the Black Series. The finalists this year, seen below, come from across the saga and across mediums: video games, The Clone Wars animated series, Legends stories, and more. (Unfortunately, no Kitster. Again...) This'll be a tough one, but to quote Darth Sidious, "You must choose!"

The poll will be open right up until Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con Star Wars panel on Friday, July 22, at 12 p.m. PT, where a winner will be announced. Until then, exercise your galactic right and vote!

