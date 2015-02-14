Ultimate Collector Series LEGO TIE Fighter - Exclusive Reveal!

The Emperor would be pleased with this brick-tastic feat of Imperial engineering.

While everyone (StarWars.com hopes...) is on the side of the Rebels, sometimes it's okay to like or, at least, appreciate, the Empire. Case in point: the amazing new Ultimate Collector Series LEGO TIE Fighter, unveiled today at Toy Fair 2015.

Coming in May 2015 and priced at $199.99, the Ultimate Collector Series LEGO TIE Fighter is a big, beautiful, (LEGO) brick version of one of the most iconic Imperial starships. The toy vehicle measures 19.5" high, 12" long, and 12.2" wide, features intricate detailing and an opening top hatch, and is packaged with an exclusive TIE Fighter Pilot minifigure with blaster. For collectors, it comes with a display stand and fact plaque. Everything is awesome, indeed.

Check out a special preview gallery below, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on all things LEGO Star Wars!