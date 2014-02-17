ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Toy Fair 2014: Star Wars Hasbro Toy Gallery

February 17, 2014
February 17, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Preview Hasbro's upcoming action figures from Star Wars Rebels to The Black Series -- just revealed at Toy Fair 2014.

STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-DELUXE-SPEEDER-BIKE-BIKER-SCOUT-A6588

The Force is strong -- with action figures and plastic lightsabers -- at Toy Fair 2014. Hasbro has unveiled new toys and vehicles for several major Star Wars lines, including Star Wars Rebels, the Black Series (including deluxe-size creatures and vehicles in the 6-inch collector's line!), the brand-new Star Wars Command, and lots more. Check out our gallery after the jump!

STAR WARS REBELS

Based on the upcoming animated series, Hasbro showed off the first toys and vehicles for Star Wars Rebels. Ezra, Kanan, Chopper, and the crew of the Ghost will soon join classic Star Wars icons -- immortalized in 3.75-inch form.

  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-STORMTROOPER-A8644

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-STORMTROOPER-A8644

    of
  • Star-Wars-Rebels-Galaxy-Saga-Legends-3.75inch-Chopper-A8649

    of
    Star-Wars-Rebels-Galaxy-Saga-Legends-3.75inch-Chopper-A8649

    of
  • Star-Wars-Rebels-Galaxy-Saga-Legends-3.75inch-Inquisitor-A8646

    of
    Star-Wars-Rebels-Galaxy-Saga-Legends-3.75inch-Inquisitor-A8646

    of
  • Star-Wars-Rebels-Galaxy-Saga-Legends-3.75inch-Inquisitor-Hasbro-A8646-2

    of
    Star-Wars-Rebels-Galaxy-Saga-Legends-3.75inch-Inquisitor-Hasbro-A8646-2

    of
  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-EZRA-A8645

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-EZRA-A8645

    of
  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-GALAXY-KANAN-A8647

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-GALAXY-KANAN-A8647

    of
  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-INQUISITOR-A8646

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-INQUISITOR-A8646

    of
  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-KALLUS-A8648

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-SAGA-LEGENDS-KALLUS-A8648

    of

    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH

    Hasbro made history with its collector-oriented line, The Black Series, which introduced the first ever highly detailed, 6-inch Star Wars figures. It's been a massive success thus far, and is expanding with a deluxe assortment of even larger figures, including Jabba the Hutt and a Speeder Bike with Scout Trooper.

  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-OBI-WAN-KENOBI-A5627

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-OBI-WAN-KENOBI-A5627

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-OBI-WAN-KENOBI-In-Pack-A5627

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-OBI-WAN-KENOBI-In-Pack-A5627

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-STORMTROOPER-A5626

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-STORMTROOPER-A5626

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-STORMTROOPER-In-Pack-A5626

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6-Inch-STORMTROOPER-In-Pack-A5626

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACKS-SERIES-6-Inch-LUKE-SKYWALKER-A5628

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACKS-SERIES-6-Inch-LUKE-SKYWALKER-A5628

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACKS-SERIES-6-Inch-LUKE-SKYWALKER-In-Pack-A5628

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACKS-SERIES-6-Inch-LUKE-SKYWALKER-In-Pack-A5628

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EP3-ANAKIN-A4633

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EP3-ANAKIN-A4633

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPIV-CHEWBACCA-A6520

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPIV-CHEWBACCA-A6520

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPIV-CLONE-TROOPER-A7529

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPIV-CLONE-TROOPER-A7529

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPIV-SANDTROOPER-A7982

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPIV-SANDTROOPER-A7982

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPVI-DARTH-VADER-A7268

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPVI-DARTH-VADER-A7268

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPVI-LUKE-A7270

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-6INCH-EPVI-LUKE-A7270

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-DELUXE-JABBA-A7809

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-DELUXE-JABBA-A7809

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-DELUXE-SPEEDER-BIKE-BIKER-SCOUT-A6588

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-DELUXE-SPEEDER-BIKE-BIKER-SCOUT-A6588

    of

    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 3.75-INCH

    Not to be outdone by their 6-inch cousins, the 3.75-inch Black Series figures continue to impress in areas of articulation, paint-apps, and playability in the classic Star Wars toy scale. New entrants include Dagobah Luke, Snowtrooper, and more.

  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-LUKE-2-A5631

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-LUKE-2-A5631

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-LUKE-A5631

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-LUKE-A5631

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-LUKE-wYODA-A5631

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-LUKE-wYODA-A5631

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-SNOWTROOPER-A5634

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-SNOWTROOPER-A5634

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-TORYN-FARR-A5635

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-TORYN-FARR-A5635

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-YODA-A5632

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75INCH-EP5-YODA-A5632

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPIII-DARTH-VADER-A5630

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPIII-DARTH-VADER-A5630

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPVI-DOALLYN-A7262

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPVI-DOALLYN-A7262

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPVI-REE-YEES-A6795

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPVI-REE-YEES-A6795

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPV-WEDGE-ANTILLES-A5633

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-EPV-WEDGE-ANTILLES-A5633

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-LUKE-A8056

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-LUKE-A8056

    of
  • STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-R5-G19-A7261

    of
    STAR-WARS-BLACK-SERIES-3.75-R5-G19-A7261

    of

    • STAR WARS ARMORY

    The Star Wars Armory line brings home the weapons of a galaxy far, far away, with a major new entry revealed at Toy Fair: The Inquisitor's double-bladed lightsaber from Star Wars Rebels.

  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-INQUISITOR-LIGHTSABER-A8559

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-INQUISITOR-LIGHTSABER-A8559

    of
  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-INQUISITOR-LIGHTSABER-A8559-1

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-INQUISITOR-LIGHTSABER-A8559-1

    of
  • STAR-WARS-REBELS-REBELS-STORMTROOPER-BLASTER-A8560

    of
    STAR-WARS-REBELS-REBELS-STORMTROOPER-BLASTER-A8560

    of

    • STAR WARS COMMAND

    Star Wars Command is a brand new line of smaller scale figures and vehicles designed to allow easy recreations of epic battles.

  • STAR-WARS-COMMAND-MILLENNIUM-FALCON-A8949-a

    of
    STAR-WARS-COMMAND-MILLENNIUM-FALCON-A8949-a

    of
  • STAR-WARS-COMMAND-MILLENNIUM-FALCON-A8949-b

    of
    STAR-WARS-COMMAND-MILLENNIUM-FALCON-A8949-b

    of
  • STAR-WARS-COMMAND-STAR-DESTROYER-A9007

    of
    STAR-WARS-COMMAND-STAR-DESTROYER-A9007

    of

    • STAR WARS HERO SERIES

    The Star Wars Hero Series continues Hasbro's larger scale interpretations of characters, now including heroes and villains from Star Wars Rebels.

  • STAR-WARS-HERO-SERIES-INQUISITOR-AA8562

    of
    STAR-WARS-HERO-SERIES-INQUISITOR-AA8562

    of
  • STAR-WARS-HERO-SERIES-KANAN-A8563

    of
    STAR-WARS-HERO-SERIES-KANAN-A8563

    of
  • STAR WARS HERO SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER A5819

    of
    STAR WARS HERO SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER A5819

    of
  • STAR WARS HERO SERIES STORMTROOPER A7259

    of
    STAR WARS HERO SERIES STORMTROOPER A7259

    of
  • STAR-WARS-HERO-SERIES-AGENT-KALLUS-A8928

    of
    STAR-WARS-HERO-SERIES-AGENT-KALLUS-A8928

    of

    • STAR WARS MISSION SERIES

    Additions to the Star Wars Mission Series, two-packs of 3.75-inch figures based on worlds, include Utupau (Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous), Bespin (Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader), and more.

  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-DARTH-VADER-VS-LUKE-SKYWALKER-A5920

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-DARTH-VADER-VS-LUKE-SKYWALKER-A5920

    of
  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-DARTH-VADER-VS-LUKE-SKYWALKER-In-Pack-A5920

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-DARTH-VADER-VS-LUKE-SKYWALKER-In-Pack-A5920

    of
  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-OBI-WAN-VS-GREVIOUS-A5919

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-OBI-WAN-VS-GREVIOUS-A5919

    of
  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-OBI-WAN-VS-GREVIOUS-In-Pack-A5919

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-OBI-WAN-VS-GREVIOUS-In-Pack-A5919

    of
  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-C-3PO-&amp;-R2-D2-A8656

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-C-3PO-&amp;-R2-D2-A8656

    of
  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-REBELS

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-REBELS

    of
  • STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-STORMTROOPER-A8656-b

    of
    STAR-WARS-MISSION-SERIES-STORMTROOPER-A8656-b

    of
    star wars toys toy fair 2014 star wars rebels toys toy fair gallery

