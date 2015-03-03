ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Topps Announces Star Wars Rebels Trading Cards and More - Exclusive!

March 4, 2015
March 4, 2015

The first-ever Star Wars Rebels trading cards and a new line of Star Wars Wall Art products are on the way!

New Topps Star Wars products are set for release, including a trading card series that Grand Moff Tarkin would definitely not approve, and much more. StarWars.com has the exclusive reveal below!

Collect the Rebels

Trading cards are a huge part of Star Wars history -- and now the Ghost crew will join that tradition!

Topps announced today the Star Wars Rebels Trading Cards, a beautiful new series that tells the story of the hit show. The set features 100 base cards with stills taken directly from Star Wars Rebels episodes, 20 stickers, and 10 temporary tattoos. The card designs and fonts match the look and tone of the show, making them uniquely Star Wars Rebels; each pack will contain six cards and retail for $1.99. Based on the images below, we think even Chopper would be excited to collect them.

  • A Jedi In Their Midst Card

    of
    A Jedi In Their Midst Card

    of
  • A Makeshift Escape Card

    of
    A Makeshift Escape Card

    of
  • Agent Kallus On The Job Card

    of
    Agent Kallus On The Job Card

    of
  • Its A Trap Card

    of
    Its A Trap Card

    of
  • Shadow of the Jedi Card

    of
    Shadow of the Jedi Card

    of
  • Chopper Sticker Card

    of
    Chopper Sticker Card

    of
  • Hera Sticker Card

    of
    Hera Sticker Card

    of
  • Sabine Sticker Card

    of
    Sabine Sticker Card

    of
  • Threat of The Inquisitor Card

    of
    Threat of The Inquisitor Card

    of
  • Join The Rebellion Sticker Card

    of
    Join The Rebellion Sticker Card

    of
  • Two of A Kind Card

    of
    Two of A Kind Card

    of
  • Rebel Grafitti Card

    of
    Rebel Grafitti Card

    of

    • Star Wars Heavy Metal

    For fans looking to add a touch of a galaxy far, far away to their home decor, Topps has the answer: Star Wars Wall Art. Kicking off the line is the 1977 Topps Star Wars Metal Wrapper Collection, which features stunning retro-cool imagery. They're made of aluminum, measure 10" x 14", and will retail for $99.

  • ARTLE-MET-77SWW-05-S

    of
    ARTLE-MET-77SWW-05-S

    of
  • ARTLE-MET-77SWW-04-S

    of
    ARTLE-MET-77SWW-04-S

    of
  • ARTLE-MET-77SWW-03-S

    of
    ARTLE-MET-77SWW-03-S

    of
  • ARTLE-MET-77SWW-02-S

    of
    ARTLE-MET-77SWW-02-S

    of
  • ARTLE-MET-77SWW-01-S

    of
    ARTLE-MET-77SWW-01-S

    of

    • Also available in the Wall Art line is a series based on Topps' fan-favorite Star Wars Masterworks high-end trading cards. They feature a gold frame, also measure 10" x 14", and are printed on a rigid ultra-high gloss UV coated trading card stock.

  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1001-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1001-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1002-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1002-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1015-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1015-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1016-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1016-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1021-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1021-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1102-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1102-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1104-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1104-GOLD-S

    of
  • ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1111-GOLD-S

    of
    ARTLE-POS-14SWHE-1111-GOLD-S

    of

    • Stay tuned to StarWars.com and Topps.com for more on Topps' Star Wars products!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    topps star wars

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved