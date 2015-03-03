Topps Announces Star Wars Rebels Trading Cards and More - Exclusive!

The first-ever Star Wars Rebels trading cards and a new line of Star Wars Wall Art products are on the way!

New Topps Star Wars products are set for release, including a trading card series that Grand Moff Tarkin would definitely not approve, and much more. StarWars.com has the exclusive reveal below!

Collect the Rebels

Trading cards are a huge part of Star Wars history -- and now the Ghost crew will join that tradition!

Topps announced today the Star Wars Rebels Trading Cards, a beautiful new series that tells the story of the hit show. The set features 100 base cards with stills taken directly from Star Wars Rebels episodes, 20 stickers, and 10 temporary tattoos. The card designs and fonts match the look and tone of the show, making them uniquely Star Wars Rebels; each pack will contain six cards and retail for $1.99. Based on the images below, we think even Chopper would be excited to collect them.