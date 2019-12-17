ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

This Death Star Ornament Is the Ultimate Family Craft in the Universe

December 17, 2019
Kelly Knox

That's no moon. It's an ornament!

One of the most recognizable sights in Star Wars, the glittering Death Star will look right at home floating among the shining lights on your holiday tree. This project turns a classic macaroni ornament craft into a Star Wars ornament that both shows off your love of the galaxy far, far away and creates a keepsake you’ll love to hang on the tree year after year.

Finishing touches are put on an orbiting Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Make this one-of-a-kind ornament together with a young Star Wars fan in your life -- we have all the instructions you need to start crafting some special holiday memories!

What You’ll Need*

  • Gray and black cardstock paper
  • Small bowl and cup
  • 1 ½” paper hole punch (optional)
  • Uncooked macaroni
  • Uncooked spaghetti
  • Light grey/silver and white acrylic paint
  • School picture 
  • Black string
  • Paintbrush
  • Glue
  • Silver glitter
  • Pencil
  • Scissors

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Grownup Setup

If you’re preparing the DIY so you can make it with a young crafter, here is some preparation before you start the activity together.

Step 1: Trace the small bowl on the black paper and cut it out.

Trace and cut circle for ornament

Step 2: Trace the small cup on the gray paper -- it should be slightly smaller than the black circle you just cut -- and cut it out.

Step 3: Set out a small pile of macaroni, two pieces of dry spaghetti, the paint and paint brush, glitter, and glue.

Step Four: Punch a hole in the gray cardstock paper with the 1 ½” paper cutter or simply cut a small circle. Glue the small gray circle just above the “equator” of the larger grey paper circle.

Death Star ornament craft

Step 5: Let the glue dry, and you’re ready to start crafting!

Get Crafting!

Death Star ornament paint

Step 6: Dot the white paint on the black circle of paper to create stars. Let dry, then flip over and repeat on the other side. Set the black circle aside to dry.

Death Star ornament glue

Step 7: Glue the two pieces of spaghetti across the middle of the large gray circle. This will make the trench from Star Wars: A New Hope. Once dry, trim the spaghetti pieces.

Step 8: Spread a thin layer of glue on the gray paper, but not on the small grey circle and spaghetti you glued on previously.

Death Star ornament macaroni

Step 9: Glue macaroni pieces on the Death Star, covering the entire piece of paper as much as you’d like. Let dry.

Death Star ornament paint gray

Step 10: Paint the entire front of the ornament, grey circle and all, with the light grey or silver paint. 

Step 11: Add another thin layer of glue and sprinkle the silver glitter on top of the paint. Let dry.

Death Star ornament glue back

Step 12: Spread a thin layer of glue in the center of the larger black circle you cut out previously.

Step 13: Cut a small length of the black string. Fold it in half and lay it on top of the black circle so that the ends are in the glue.

Step 14: Place the painted Death Star on top of the glue and press firmly.

Step 15: Use the hole punch or scissors to cut out the face in your school picture, and glue it to the small circle to complete your one-of-a-kind keepsake.

Death Star ornament finished

Once all glue dries, your battle station is fully armed and operational!

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

