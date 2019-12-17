This Death Star Ornament Is the Ultimate Family Craft in the Universe

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Grownup Setup

If you’re preparing the DIY so you can make it with a young crafter, here is some preparation before you start the activity together.

Step 1: Trace the small bowl on the black paper and cut it out.

Step 2: Trace the small cup on the gray paper -- it should be slightly smaller than the black circle you just cut -- and cut it out.

Step 3: Set out a small pile of macaroni, two pieces of dry spaghetti, the paint and paint brush, glitter, and glue.

Step Four: Punch a hole in the gray cardstock paper with the 1 ½” paper cutter or simply cut a small circle. Glue the small gray circle just above the “equator” of the larger grey paper circle.

Step 5: Let the glue dry, and you’re ready to start crafting!

Get Crafting!

Step 6: Dot the white paint on the black circle of paper to create stars. Let dry, then flip over and repeat on the other side. Set the black circle aside to dry.

Step 7: Glue the two pieces of spaghetti across the middle of the large gray circle. This will make the trench from Star Wars: A New Hope. Once dry, trim the spaghetti pieces.

Step 8: Spread a thin layer of glue on the gray paper, but not on the small grey circle and spaghetti you glued on previously.

Step 9: Glue macaroni pieces on the Death Star, covering the entire piece of paper as much as you’d like. Let dry.

Step 10: Paint the entire front of the ornament, grey circle and all, with the light grey or silver paint.

Step 11: Add another thin layer of glue and sprinkle the silver glitter on top of the paint. Let dry.

Step 12: Spread a thin layer of glue in the center of the larger black circle you cut out previously.

Step 13: Cut a small length of the black string. Fold it in half and lay it on top of the black circle so that the ends are in the glue.

Step 14: Place the painted Death Star on top of the glue and press firmly.

Step 15: Use the hole punch or scissors to cut out the face in your school picture, and glue it to the small circle to complete your one-of-a-kind keepsake.

Once all glue dries, your battle station is fully armed and operational!

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsParentingBlogs