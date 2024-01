*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by flipping over one paper bowl and cutting small holes so that the straws or pencils fit snugly. These will hold the beads as they dry.

Death Star

Step 2: Slide one bead on the straw. Paint it light gray and let dry.

Step 3: Mix a small amount of gray and black paint for a dark gray color. Paint a line across the equator of the gray bead, with the openings on the left and right side, for the trench. Let dry.

Step 4: Paint a small dark gray circle for the dish. Let dry.

Step 5: Paint small white dots across the bead for the lights and let dry.

Step 6: Repeat for a total of 12 Death Star beads.

Naboo

Step 7: Add a small amount of green paint and blue paint to a disposable bowl. Do not mix.

Step 8: Place no more than two wooden beads in the bowl and begin to gently roll them around the bottom of the bowl until they are covered. The paint on the bottom should create a marbling effect on the beads as they roll.

Note: If a young crafter is helping out, place newspaper or a drop cloth on the floor as the beads may hop out of the bowl if shaken too hard.

Step 9: If you have too much of one color on the bead, simply add more paint to the bowl and roll again.

Step 10: Slide the beads on a straw to dry.

Step 11: Repeat for a total of 12 Naboo beads.

Mustafar

Step 12: Add a small amount of red paint and orange paint to a disposable bowl. Do not mix.

Step 13: Place no more than two wooden beads in the bowl and begin to gently roll them around the bottom of the bowl until they are covered in paint.

Step 14: Slide the beads on a straw to dry.

Step 15: Repeat for a total of 12 Mustafar beads.

Tatooine

Step 16: Add a small amount of tan paint and white paint to a disposable bowl. Do not mix.

Step 17: Place no more than two wooden beads in the bowl and begin to gently roll them around the bottom of the bowl until they are covered in paint. These beads should be more tan than white.

Step 18: Slide the beads on a straw to dry.

Step 19: Repeat for a total of 12 Tatooine beads.

String the Beads

Step 20: Tie a knot or loop at one end of the twine. Slide a star bead on to the twine, all the way to the end.

Step 21: Slide the planets and star beads in a repeating pattern of star, planet, star, and planet.

Step 22: Keep stringing until all beads are on the twine, and then tie a knot or loop at the other end of the string. Trim the ends as needed.

Your galactic garland is complete! Hang more than one or make a super long chain if your tree is the size of a small moon.