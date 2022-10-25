ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Revealed

October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The rebel fleet is ready to make the jump to Europe!

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art

Next spring, the Rebellion is landing in London.

Today Lucasfilm and Reedpop unveiled the key art for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, featuring a fleet of rebel ships, led by the Millennium Falcon, on course for the London skyline in a nod to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which marks its 40th anniversary next year. Amid the colorful backdrop the ominous silhouette of the second Death Star looms.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the four-day fan event, which will be fully operational next April at the ExCeL London. And keep your eyes on StarWars.com as we get closer to the main event and begin announcing exclusive merchandise, panels, and special guests! Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show. Stay tuned for mail-in and reservation details as well as more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear.

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsCelebration, #SWCE23, #ThisWeek

Lucasfilm ThisWeek SWCE 2023

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

    July 11, 2023

    July 11, 2023

    Jul 11

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Premiere Date Revealed

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge on the Heartbreak and Hope of “The Pit”

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved