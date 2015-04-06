The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection Coming April 10

Get full details on the Digital HD release of the Star Wars saga!

The Star Wars films will soon become more powerful than you can possibly imagine: the classic series is going digital for the first time ever.

As anticipation builds for the December release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first new film in the Star Wars saga in a decade, The Walt Disney Studios, Lucasfilm Ltd., and 20th Century Fox today announced the upcoming release of The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection. All six epic films in the saga, from The Phantom Menace to Return of the Jedi, will be available on Digital HD globally beginning Friday, April 10.

“Since the debut of the first film nearly 40 years ago, Star Wars has become a worldwide phenomenon with legions of fans from every generation,” said Alan Bergman, president, The Walt Disney Studios. “It’s only fitting that audiences enjoy this legendary saga and its many fascinating behind-the-scenes stories on a wide variety of platforms, and we’re very excited to finally bring all six films to Digital HD for the first time.”

“We’re thrilled that fans will be able to enjoy the Star Wars saga on their digital devices wherever they go,” commented Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “These films broke new ground in technology, design, sound, and visual effects, and we’ve created some very special bonus material which delves into the saga’s rich history, including new and never-before-released conversations between legendary Star Wars artists -- the masters who helped George bring his iconic universe to life.”

With Star Wars: Episodes I-VI available for purchase as a complete digital movie collection and individually, viewers will have the Rebel forces at their beck and call across their favorite devices anywhere -- sunbathing at the beach, relaxing in their living room with friends, or waiting to board a flight to Endor (or elsewhere).

Plus, unlike Lando's bargaining with Darth Vader, this deal is getting better all the time: Enhancing the movie collection are a host of never-before-seen special features including Star Wars: Discoveries from Inside and insightful Conversations between key contributors from across this celebrated film franchise, plus a curated collection of classic Star Wars extras from each film. The complete list of bonus material includes:

Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace



Conversations: Doug Chiang Looks Back

Doug Chiang Looks Back Discoveries From Inside: Models & Miniatures

Models & Miniatures Legacy content includes “The Beginning”; The Podrace: Theatrical Edit; plus eight deleted scenes.

Conversations: Sounds In Space

Sounds In Space Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed

Costumes Revealed Legacy content includes “From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II”; State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II; and “Films Are Not Released, They Escape”; plus Episode II Visual Effects Breakdown Montage and six deleted scenes.

Conversations: The Star Wars That Almost Was

The Star Wars That Almost Was Discoveries From Inside: Hologram & Bloopers

Hologram & Bloopers Legacy content includes documentaries “Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III”; The Journey Part 1; and The Journey Part 2; plus six deleted scenes.

Conversations: Creating A Universe

Creating A Universe Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber

Weapons & The First Lightsaber Legacy content includes “Anatomy Of A Dewback”; Star Wars Launch Trailer; plus eight deleted scenes.

Conversations: The Lost Interviews

The Lost Interviews Discoveries From Inside: Matte Paintings Unveiled

Matte Paintings Unveiled Legacy content includes “A Conversation With The Masters” (2010); “Dennis Muren: How Walkers Walk”; “George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979”; and “George Lucas On The Force: 2010”; plus six deleted scenes.

Conversations: The Effects

The Effects Discoveries From Inside: The Sounds Of Ben Burtt

The Sounds Of Ben Burtt Legacy content includes “Classic Creatures: Return Of The Jedi”; “Revenge Of The Jedi Teaser Trailer”; Return Of The Jedi Launch Trailer; “It Began TV Spot”; “Climactic Chapter TV Spot”; plus five deleted scenes.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection!

