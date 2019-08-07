ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Luke Skywalker Is Your Guide in New Book The Secrets of the Jedi - Exclusive

August 7, 2019
Dan Brooks

Get a first look at an interactive reading experience strong with the Force.

Prepare, Padawan, to learn from a legend.

StarWars.com is excited to reveal Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi, a new book from author Marc Sumerak chronicling the history of the Jedi Order, with Luke Skywalker as your guide. Coming November 19 from Insight Editions, the tome is filled with lush paintings and special interactive features, including a pop-up holocron, a translator card, a Jedi equipment booklet, and more. You can get a first look below, exclusively on StarWars.com.

The Secrets of the Jedi cover

The Secrets of the Jedi - interior spread on the Old Republic

The Secrets of the Jedi - interior spread on Force abilities

“It’s always a great pleasure to get to return to a galaxy far, far away for another project, but having the chance to explore the path of the fabled Jedi Order through Luke’s eyes was an honor like none I’ve ever had before," Sumerak tells StarWars.com. "The Skywalker saga has always been such a crucial piece of my own personal pop culture landscape over the years, so being able to write this book in the words of Luke himself was a dream come true."

The Secrets of the Jedi promises to be expansive, incorporating lore from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Star Wars films, and beyond. To see Luke Skywalker address the Force Priestesses (from The Clone Wars) and other iconic Jedi like Qui-Gon Jinn is especially surprising, and sure to intrigue fans new and old.

The Secrets of the Jedi - interior spread on the Jedi Order

The Secrets of the Jedi - interior spread on the events of The Last Jedi

“One of the greatest challenges with a book like this is to find a way to bring all of the vital information together in a way that feels fresh and new," Sumerak says. "For this particular project, I think that unique perspective flows naturally from our beloved narrator, Luke Skywalker. Sure, we all know his epic story by heart, but the Luke who is writing this particular tome is a long way from the optimistic farmboy he was when his journey began. Because of that, he’s able to look past the glorified stories of the Jedi of old to find the truth about the Order, no matter how difficult it may be for those reading to hear. So with that in mind, we were able to examine the different aspects of the Jedi Order from an angle that cut through the ancient legends, allowing us to examine why the Jedi needed to exist, why they were destined to end, and whether or not they could -- or should -- rise again.”

Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi arrives November 19 and is available for pre-order now.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

