The Resistance Comes to Hallmark's Keepsake Ornaments Series

BB-8, Han Solo, and Poe Dameron's X-wing are coming to battle First Order tree decorations everywhere.

Captain Phasma and Kylo Ren have already brought the tyranny of the First Order to your ornament collection. Thankfully, Hallmark is sending the heroes and vehicles of the Resistance to combat these evil forces.

Three new Keepsake Ornaments from Star Wars: The Force Awakens will arrive exclusively in Hallmark stores and at Hallmark.com next year, revealed here at StarWars.com: BB-8, Han Solo, and Poe Dameron's T-70 X-wing. Get a first look below!