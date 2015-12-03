ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

The Resistance Comes to Hallmark's Keepsake Ornaments Series

December 3, 2015
December 3, 2015
StarWars.com Team

BB-8, Han Solo, and Poe Dameron's X-wing are coming to battle First Order tree decorations everywhere.

Captain Phasma and Kylo Ren have already brought the tyranny of the First Order to your ornament collection. Thankfully, Hallmark is sending the heroes and vehicles of the Resistance to combat these evil forces.

Three new Keepsake Ornaments from Star Wars: The Force Awakens will arrive exclusively in Hallmark stores and at Hallmark.com next year, revealed here at StarWars.com: BB-8, Han Solo, and Poe Dameron's T-70 X-wing. Get a first look below!

  • BB8

    of
    BB8

    of
  • PA.INT.3295QXI3411_H7.C

    of
    PA.INT.3295QXI3411_H7.C

    of
  • PA.INT.1595QX9254_H7.C

    of
    PA.INT.1595QX9254_H7.C

    of
  • TFAKylo_QXI2579

    of
    TFAKylo_QXI2579

    of
  • TFAPhasma_QXI2969

    of
    TFAPhasma_QXI2969

    of

    • Han Solo and the X-wing as well as others inspired by the Star Wars saga will go on sale at Hallmark’s Keepsake Ornament Premiere event in July, while BB-8 will become available at Keepsake Ornament Debut in October.

    Just be sure to keep a couple of branches on your tree free for the good guys.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Hallmark Star Wars Ornaments

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved