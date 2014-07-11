Hallmark's 2014 Star Wars Keepsake Ornaments - Special Preview!

Bring the power of the Force to your Christmas tree!

A famous Sith Lord, Mos Eisley's most popular house band, and a LEGO-style Mandalorian bounty hunter are headed to Christmas trees everywhere.

Starting tomorrow, Hallmark's 2014 line of Star Wars Keepsake Ornaments will be available in Hallmark Gold Crown stores across the US. The new collection depicts some of Star Wars' most famous moments and fan favorite characters, including:



The Rise of Lord Vader , depicting the moment of Anakin Skywalker’s complete transformation into Darth Vader as seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This ornament plays dialogue from this memorable scene in the sixth Star Wars film. The battery-operated ornament is 4 7/8” high and is priced at $19.95 with batteries included.

Scout Trooper , which marks the 18th design in Keepsake Ornament's official Star Wars series. Complete with his signature blaster pistol, this specialized Imperial soldier as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is 4 3/8" high and sells for $17.95.

Sandcrawler , the large treaded vehicle used by Jawas on Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope. The ornament features dialogue from droids C-3PO and R2-D2 as heard in the film. This battery-operated ornament is 4 1/8" long and sells for $29.95 with batteries included.

Cantina Band , featuring four members of the all-Bith musical group as it appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope. The ornament, which plays the band's signature tune, is 4 1/2" high and sells for $34.95.

Boba Fett, as depicted in LEGO Star Wars toys and games. This version of the feared bounty hunter stands 3 5/8" high on a LEGO brick base and sells for $14.95.

Yoda Peekbuster features the wizened Jedi Master dressed as Santa Claus standing vigilantly to protect Christmas presents from prying eyes. When the ornament detects motion near it, Yoda sounds out with warnings as only he can speak them. The Peekbuster ornament is 3 ½” high and sells for $19.95 with batteries included.