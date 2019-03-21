The Mandalorian Panel Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Go inside the upcoming live-action series with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Learn about the perilous world of The Mandalorian with Jon Favreau (executive producer and writer) and Dave Filoni (executive producer and director) in a special panel discussion on Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m., live on the Celebration Stage and presented simultaneously at the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages.

The Mandalorian, set to debut on Disney+, stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos) in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, alongside Gina Carano (Deadpool), Carl Weathers (Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).

