SWCA 2022: Gather Your Younglings for the Young Jedi Adventures Series

The new animated series, set during the era of the High Republic, teaches important skills to a pre-school audience.

A new class of aspiring Jedi younglings are set to enter The High Republic next year.

As announced on the Star Wars LIVE! Stage at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim today, Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior in the spring of 2023.



The first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families, these original stories will follow Younglings as they are swept off into adventures, and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights, learning valuable skills for our galaxy and the galaxy far, far away. The Jedi-in-training will tackle topics of compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship.

The new series will be part of the era known as the High Republic, set centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and currently being explored in the New York Times bestselling series of books and comics for all ages, Star Wars: The High Republic.

Check out the discussion with executive producer James Waugh, executive producer and showrunner Michael Olson, supervising director Elliot Bour, and consulting producer Lamont Magee in today’s Star Wars Celebration Anaheim live stream.