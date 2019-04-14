SWCC 2019: See New Photos from The Mandalorian

Get your first look at new characters and more!

Today at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, Jon Favreau (executive producer and writer) and Dave Filoni (executive producer and director) pulled back the curtain on The Mandalorian -- the first ever Star Wars live-action series, coming November 12 to Disney+. Check out several new photos revealed during the panel below, featuring the Mandalorian and our first looks at Greef (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as the official logo.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos) in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, alongside Gina Carano (Deadpool), Carl Weathers (Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).