SWCC 2019: See New Photos from The Mandalorian

April 14, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at new characters and more!

Today at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, Jon Favreau (executive producer and writer) and Dave Filoni (executive producer and director) pulled back the curtain on The Mandalorian -- the first ever Star Wars live-action series, coming November 12 to Disney+. Check out several new photos revealed during the panel below, featuring the Mandalorian and our first looks at Greef (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as the official logo.

The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian

Greef - The Mandalorian

Cara Dune - The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian logo - The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos) in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, alongside Gina Carano (Deadpool), Carl Weathers (Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).

Visit StarWars.com’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago hub for all the latest Celebration news.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #SWCCNews

The Mandalorian Disney+ SWCC 2019

