The Mandalorian Takes Home a Bounty of Emmy Awards - Updated

September 21, 2020
The Star Wars series, now streaming on Disney+, wins for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and more!

StarWars.com is thrilled to report that The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series chronicling a lone gunfighter’s struggle to protect a young alien being known only as the Child, has been honored with seven Emmy Awards.

  • Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) -- (Chapter 8: Redemption)
  • Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
  • Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (Half-hour) -- (Chapter 7: The Reckoning)
  • Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-hour) -- ( Chapter 1: The Mandalorian)
  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation -- (Chapter 1: The Mandalorian)
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation -- (Chapter 2: The Child)
  • Outstanding Special Visual Effects -- (Chapter 2: The Child)

The Lucasfilm and Disney+ series, created by Jon Favreau and executive produced by Favreau and Dave Filoni, received a total of 15 nominations across 12 categories.

Star Wars Resistance, the Disney Channel series from Lucasfilm animation set in the time of the sequel trilogy, also received a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program for the second year in a row.

New season starts streaming Oct. 30. Catch up on Season One now.

For more on The Mandalorian, check out StarWars.com's in-depth look at the innovative technology bringing the series to life.

