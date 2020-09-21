The Mandalorian Takes Home a Bounty of Emmy Awards - Updated

The Star Wars series, now streaming on Disney+, wins for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and more!

StarWars.com is thrilled to report that The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series chronicling a lone gunfighter’s struggle to protect a young alien being known only as the Child, has been honored with seven Emmy Awards.



Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) -- (Chapter 8: Redemption)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (Half-hour) -- (Chapter 7: The Reckoning)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-hour) -- ( Chapter 1: The Mandalorian)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation -- (Chapter 1: The Mandalorian)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation -- (Chapter 2: The Child)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects -- (Chapter 2: The Child)

The Lucasfilm and Disney+ series, created by Jon Favreau and executive produced by Favreau and Dave Filoni, received a total of 15 nominations across 12 categories

Star Wars Resistance, the Disney Channel series from Lucasfilm animation set in the time of the sequel trilogy, also received a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program for the second year in a row.