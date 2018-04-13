ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

The Hunt Is On: It's Ewoks Versus Stormtroopers in Star Wars Battlefront II's New Mode

April 13, 2018
April 13, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Play as Endor's warrior furballs or the Empire's bucketheads in a fun and frightening addition to the game.

"Yub nub." It's an Ewok phrase, and it could be your new battle cry -- or the last thing you ever hear.

Electronic Arts announced today that Star Wars Battlefront II is getting a new mode: Ewok Hunt, in which you play as Endor's furry occupants and stalk Imperial invaders in the cover of night -- or try to survive as a stormtrooper, fending off menacing Ewoks until evac arrives. It's fun and scary on both sides, and arrives April 18. You can get a first look in the screenshots below.

A Stormtrooper is taken down by a group of Ewoks in Star Wars Battlefront II.

As an Ewok, you'll use spears, Wisties, and other abilities to take out stormtroopers, and every fallen Imperial soldier respawns as an Ewok. Once all the Empire's forces have been defeated, the Ewoks win. When controlling a stormtrooper, you'll have access to a blaster-mounted flashlight, perfect for spotting any sneaking furballs. (Having had the opportunity to play Ewok Hunt in advance, StarWars.com can confirm that an Ewok leaping at you from the shadows, spear in hand, is pretty much the most frightening thing ever.)

  • star-wars-battlefront-II-ewok-mode-3

    of
    star-wars-battlefront-II-ewok-mode-3

    of
  • star-wars-battlefront-II-ewok-mode-4

    of
    star-wars-battlefront-II-ewok-mode-4

    of

    • Ewok Hunt comes as part of the Night on Endor update, which also sees Crystals return to Star Wars Battlefront II as one of the ways to unlock Appearances, including Endor Leia and Endor Han. (Check out EA's FAQ for more on Crystals.) Plus, more than 50 additional Appearances to personalize your units will be made available in this update.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Ewok Hunt...including some tips that just might help you survive the Endor night.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars: Battlefront II Ewok Hunt Night on Endor

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved