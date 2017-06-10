Star Wars Battlefront II Gameplay Trailer Debuts at EA Play 2017

Get a first look at Theed and much more.

Clone troopers. Battle droids. Naboo. A whole new war is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II.

The official Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay trailer debuted today at EA Play 2017, taking fans deeper into the highly-anticipated game -- including a first look at Theed, capital city of Naboo from the Star Wars prequels. While this is just a glimpse of the map, the attention to detail for this location is unlike any seen in a previous Star Wars game, from the recreation of the Theed Royal Palace to the planet's majestic waterfalls. The in-game footage of battle droids and clone troopers clashing is especially intense, with numerous combatants and vehicular combat including Naboo starfighters, AAT tanks, and vulture droids. Who knew the Clone Wars could be so much fun?

In addition, the trailer showcases Yoda dueling Darth Maul, Kylo Ren fighting Rey, and even more multiplayer battles, along with another look at the single-player campaign, which follows elite trooper Iden Versio after the destruction of the second Death Star. You can watch the trailer and check out a special preview gallery below.

